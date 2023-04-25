AEW’s CM Punk ended up at WWE RAW on Monday after he shared a flight with several WWE workers earlier in the day.

As noted, Punk was visiting at Monday’s RAW in his hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena. After visiting with different people, it was reported that Punk was asked to leave by WWE Head of Security Jim Kelly. You can click here for the original report, and click here for the follow-up report with footage of Punk with a WWE Superstar in the arena parking lot.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Punk was in Florida over the weekend doing MMA commentary for CFFC, then he flew out of Tampa to Chicago on Monday and ended up on the same flight as several WWE staff and wrestlers, including one WWE Producer. Punk was sitting next to some of the WWE workers on the flight.

During the flight, Punk learned of WWE running the Allstate Arena, and later on he arrived at the venue before RAW was to begin. He was brought into the building by other talents. He was walked in by talents and did not enter on his own.

Punk was seen in a common area in full view of anyone who came past him backstage, and that’s where he ran into Triple H. A source who viewed the interaction said the two shook hands, and Punk asked if it was OK that he was visiting, and if Triple H had time, could they speak for two minutes. Triple H allegedly said he had to make sure it was OK with “the big guy,” or WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. This was described as a two minute interaction, if that.

Punk remained in this common area and spoke to a number of talents who were walking by, including The Miz. Punk and Miz spoke for some time, clearing up their past issues. Punk was greeted warmly by those who saw him, and while some had a “What was he doing here?” reaction, this was something said later on by those who didn’t actually run into him.

Punk was never behind any closed doors or rooms as he remained in this common area. There were no “secret meetings” or anything like that. After 20 minutes or so, Punk was sent word by WWE security that he was not going to be allowed to stay, so he exited the arena. Punk was said to be respectful of that decision as he said his goodbyes and left.

Punk was also said to be respectful of everyone the entire time he was backstage, which wasn’t long at all. One person under contract to WWE who saw Punk at RAW noted that it came off as if Punk was just trying to kill whatever past heat he had with The Miz, and they theorized that this may have been why Punk wanted to speak with Triple H as well. The source remarked, “Isn’t nine to ten years enough time of carrying whatever bad blood there is?”

The initial reaction to Punk’s visit within WWE was complete disbelief, and with the exception of the people who actually saw Punk backstage, many thought it was a fake story.

Regarding reactions from within AEW, it appears Punk’s RAW visit was not something most, if anyone, knew was going to happen as the immediate reaction was that this had to be some sort of lie that was being passed around online before RAW on Monday. It also appears there is nothing to the idea that AEW put Punk up to the visit in an attempt to drum up buzz for the company, or the idea that Punk was trying to pull some sort of publicity stunt.

It was noted on Monday how one source felt Punk was asked to leave because he is under contract to AEW. However, a different WWE source noted today how they feel this was not accurate as AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo were allowed on WWE TV, sitting with their wives at the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. That same WWE source also pointed out that the difference with Punk was that the way he left the company, and how there was a lot of “legal” history between the two sides in the past, so Punk’s visit backstage would be a completely different situation.

There was some speculation on Punk visiting RAW to potentially gauge WWE interest, but word is that this was not the case. Punk remains under contract to AEW for a “lengthy” amount of time, and couldn’t even negotiate with WWE at this point. As we’ve noted, Punk is expected to return to AEW TV in June.

With that said, Dave Meltzer noted that there was a feeling among some within WWE that Punk wanted back in with the company.

