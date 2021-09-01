CM Punk says fans will see a different version of himself in AEW.

Punk recently appeared on WGN News to promote Sunday’s AEW All Out match against Darby Allin. He was asked how he approached his recent return to pro wrestling, and if he has a new appreciation for it. Punk said those questions can be answered in his initial entrance on AEW Rampage at the United Center last month.

“Well watch that entrance,” Punk said. “Watch me come out on that ramp. I’m telling myself to slow down and instead of worrying about the past or stressing about the future, I am 100% in that moment. And I think that’s what you’re going to see.

“It’s a different CM Punk. You’re for sure going to see a guy who realizes that this probably has a time limit on it. I’m 42 years old, so let’s go. Let’s try to have fun and let’s enjoy the moment and let’s enjoy this silly thing we all love called professional wrestling. Seven years is a long time and I’m a different person. That doesn’t mean I’m going to be any less entertaining.”

Punk will appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode to address Sunday’s match with Allin at All Out.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

