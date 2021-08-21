CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage where he cut a promo and later issued a challenge to Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September 5th.

The United Center, the host site of Rampage on Friday, announced that the full AEW roster signed Chicago Blackhawks jerseys as well as Chicago Bulls jerseys that the venue will frame and keep in their archive to commemorate the company’s first event at the venue.

It's great having you back, @CMPunk! FUN FACT: The full @AEW roster signed @NHLBlackhawks and @ChicagoBulls jerseys. We'll frame them and keep them in our archive to commemorate their debut event here. #AEWRampage #AEW pic.twitter.com/2mEfrI326a — United Center (@UnitedCenter) August 21, 2021

AEW has also confirmed that Punk will appear on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.