CM Punk says he enjoys working with Triple H but isn’t ready to take on an office role just yet. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Punk spoke about his relationship with WWE’s Chief Content Officer and how their dynamic has evolved. He said,

“There’s a much better understanding between me and Triple H now. I’ve grown a lot and gained perspective I didn’t have years ago. He’s done the same — he has knowledge and experience now that he didn’t back then. When we were both on the main roster, we were talented guys but also competitors, so it was naturally more adversarial. These days, we’re on the same page. We both want to help the next generation—guide them in the right direction, encourage their creativity, and support them through production. It’s more collaborative now, like saying, ‘Try it this way and see how it goes.’”

Punk added that while he loves working with Triple H and sees potential for more collaboration, he’s not ready to step into a behind-the-scenes role.

“I love working with him — it’s been a real joy. But I’m not looking to take on any kind of office title right now. I don’t think you can be ‘office Punk’ and ‘main roster wrestler Punk’ at the same time. It just doesn’t work. You can’t be telling people what to do while you’re still actively booked in a certain spot on the show. Right now, I’m all in on being a wrestler. That’s where my passion is, and I want to make the most of it with the incredibly talented people I get to work with.”

Seth Rollins served as the guest host on this week’s episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” where he drew parallels between elite athletes and WWE Superstars. When it came to Roman Reigns, Rollins likened his former Shield teammate to none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Roman Reigns being the Patrick Mahomes of WWE: “It’s going to pain me to say this, and I’ll explain after I drop the bomb here, but I believe my comparison for Pat Mahomes and his level of greatness and his level of consistency is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has main evented WrestleMania more than anybody else in the history of our company.”

On the similarities between Reigns and Mahomes: “They both move with a certain fluidity in the way they do things. There’s a calculation to every play and I think Pat, early in his career, he was more run and gun, he was all over the place, let’s wing it, let’s get crazy. That’s how Roman was in The Shield right? Really took me, Jon Moxley, to kind of hone him in to kind of create what he has become.”

WWE Unreal on Netflix now has four official posters, including one with CM Punk, one with Rhea Ripley, one with Cody Rhodes, and one with Triple H and “Main Event” Jey Uso. You can check those out below: