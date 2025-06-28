– “Word life, this is basic Thuganomics,” was the chorus of the memorable hip-hop version of John Cena in his early days on the WWE main roster. On Friday night, a remix to that took place, as CM Punk made his first comments since Cena’s recreation of his infamous “pipe bomb” promo on last week’s WWE SmackDown on tonight’s SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, dressed up as the Dr. of Punkanomics. Punk used a hip-hop analogy to describe his rivalry with Cena, claiming he is Kendrick Lamar and Cena is Drake. Punk challenges Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Saturday’s WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

UPDATE: Backstage News On Big Edits Made To CM Punk Segment On WWE SmackDown In Saudi Arabia

👊 PunkLife 👊 THIS IS BASIC PUNKANOMICS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sflsErbZCn — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

"…and at you they chant, you can't wrestle."@CMPunk, that was outta pocket 😳 pic.twitter.com/YBaT4X98Dw — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

– Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, made her WWE in-ring debut at the WWE NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night, June 27, 2025. “The Glamour” defeated Lainey Reid in one-on-one action in what was not only her first official match in WWE as part of the WWE NXT roster, but also her first since dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship to “Timeless” Toni Storm back at AEW Revolution 2025 in March. Check out photos from her in-ring debut at the 6/27 NXT Ft. Pierce event below. For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Fort Pierce House Show Results 6/27/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

– WWE Superstar Bayley was on hand to announce the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday evening. The women’s wrestling star announced Michael Misa as the second overall pick in the draft, with Minsa going to the San Jose Sharks. “Congratulations, Michael Misa,” Bayley wrote via X. Check out the video and some photos from her NHL Draft appearance on 6/27 below.