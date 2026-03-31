Chaos erupted in New York City this week as CM Punk and Roman Reigns took their rivalry to another level.

Both on and off the air.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Punk wasted no time making his presence felt inside Madison Square Garden. Still reeling from last week’s attack, Punk stormed the scene looking for payback, immediately throwing hands with Reigns in a wild brawl.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control.

WWE official Adam Pearce, along with a swarm of security personnel, rushed to the ring in an attempt to separate the two, barely managing to contain the chaos as the show went off the air.

But things didn’t end there.

After the broadcast concluded, fan footage surfaced showing Punk in a defiant and unapologetic mood (see video below).

“F**k you, buddy, this is The Garden,” Punk yelled. “The marquee says wrestling, not cinema, you f**king idiot.”

That’s one way to send a message.

The heated rivalry is set to culminate on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as Punk challenges Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

The two-night spectacle takes place April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.