CM Punk paid tribute to a late friend during Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event.

Punk made his entrance for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match wearing a top featuring the word “Chadball” across the front, honoring longtime friend and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert.

Gilbert passed away on September 20, 2026, due to complications from stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.

The “Chadball” nickname was inspired by the legendary hardcore band Madball, whose music had a significant influence on Gilbert throughout his career with New Found Glory and his previous band, Shai Hulud.

Members of New Found Glory also wore “Chadball” shirts during their first performance following Gilbert’s passing.

This wasn’t the first time Punk used his WWE entrance attire to remember a close friend.

At WrestleMania earlier this year, Punk paid tribute to Bo Lueders, guitarist for the hardcore band Harm’s Way and co-host of the Hardlore podcast. Lueders, who was also a passionate professional wrestling fan, passed away in April 2026.

Punk also suffered the loss of another friend from the wrestling and music worlds when Andy Williams, known to AEW fans as The Butcher, passed away on September 5.

Williams was previously a member of Every Time I Die, an influential hardcore and metalcore band, before making his mark in professional wrestling with AEW.

Saturday’s tribute to Gilbert marked another emotional moment for Punk following an especially difficult year that has seen him lose several close friends.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.