AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where the Chicago Made man challenges Adam “Hangman” Page for the AEW world championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reflects on what is important in the wrestling business:

“F— buyrates and million-dollar gates and everything. That’s what this s— is about. What’s the best part? The best part is making these new relationships and showing guys what a lot of guys never showed me but should have: to not be a d— to these kids who just want to be pro wrestlers.”

Says his goal is to make AEW a better place:

“I don’t run things. I don’t call shots. I don’t book s—. I just make towns. And I have a wealth of experience that I can draw from. I have a wealth of positive and negative experiences that I can draw from. I’m not sitting back trying to hold people back, politic or anything. I’m just literally trying to make this place better.”

Says he feels like his WWE time was wasted, but isn’t going to let that stop him from living in the moment now in AEW:

“I feel like it was kind of wasted. It could have been so much more. It should have been so much more. And now, this is everything I dreamed pro wrestling could and should be. And I’m here and I’m f—ing in the moment. I’m not thinking about tomorrow. I’m not worried about s— that happened yesterday. I’m living in the moment and I’m 100% in my f—ing prime, best I’ve ever been.”