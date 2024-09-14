CMLL celebrated their 91st anniversary on Friday night.

Held at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on September 13, CMLL Viernes Espectacular took place with the special 91st anniversary event, featuring Chris Jericho’s return to the legendary venue for a main event against Mexican masked legend Mistico.

Featured below are complete quick-match results from the show.

* Miguel Linares, Miguel Linares Jr & Julio Cesar Rivera welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning into the opening match.

* Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) def. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca) via Pinfall (Avalanche Tijeras).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Soberano Jr. & Los Hermanos Chavez (Niebla Roja & Ángel de Oro) def. Templario, Neon & Star Jr. (w/ KeMalito) via Pinfall (Twisting Crossbody) (2-1).

* Flip Gordon cut a promo backstage, saying he would be watching the event with his family in hopes Rocky Romero lost tonight.

* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament – Finals: Titán def. Máscara Dorada via Submission (Cross-Jacket Variant of La Titanica).

* Orange Cassidy cut a promo backstage, but he was attacked by The Learning Tree (“Lionheart” Chris Jericho & Big Bill) from out of nowhere.

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis def. Willow Nightingale (c) via Pinfall to win the title (Spanish Fly).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero (w/ Periquito Sacaryas) def. Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (Destroyer del Volador) (2-1).

* Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero def. El Valiente, Esfinge & Euforia via Submission (Crucifix Double Arm Breaker on Euforia). With the result of this match, Euforia was forced to relinquish his mask

* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico def. Chris Jericho (w/ Big Bill) via Submission (La Mística) (2-1). Big Bill & Chris Jericho attacked Místico after the match, but Orange Cassidy made the save. Cassidy & Místico stood tall to end the broadcast.

(H/T: Fightful.com)