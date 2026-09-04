CMLL has added a major international world championship match to its 93rd Aniversario event.

World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero will defend against AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a three-way match on September 18 at Arena México.

Castagnoli is a former holder of the championship, while Sabre will be attempting to capture his first CMLL title.

The company also announced a four-way CMLL Women’s World Championship match featuring Persephone defending against Tessa Blanchard, AEW’s Mina Shirakawa and STARDOM’s Starlight Kid.

CMLL 93rd Aniversario Card

CMLL World Heavyweight Championship: Hechicero (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hechicero (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Zack Sabre Jr. CMLL Women’s World Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Starlight Kid

Persephone (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Starlight Kid CMLL World Welterweight Championship: Titán (c) vs. Komander

Titán (c) vs. Komander CMLL World Tag Team Championship: Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja (c) vs. Villano III Jr. & Hijo de Villano III vs. two teams to be determined

Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja (c) vs. Villano III Jr. & Hijo de Villano III vs. two teams to be determined Andrade El Idolo vs. Volador Jr.

Bandido vs. Soberano Jr.

Maika, Mei Seira & Ema Maishima vs. opponents to be announced

Místico & Averno vs. Último Guerrero & Templario vs. Zandokan Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Bárbaro Cavernario & Dragón Rojo Jr.

The final surviving team from the four-way will advance to a Lucha de Apuestas match with a mask or hair at stake.

The show will take place at Arena México in Mexico City as CMLL celebrates its 93rd anniversary.