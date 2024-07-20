MJF is making the stars of CMLL earn a shot at his newly won AEW International Championship.

As noted, MJF made a surprise appearance at CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on July 19 to announce he will be defending his AEW International Championship at the upcoming CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on August 2.

In an update, CMLL has announced a title eliminator tournament with stars from the promotion competing to determine who will advance to challenge MJF for the AEW International Championship at the 8/2 event at legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Scheduled for the AEW International Championship Eliminator One-Night Tournament on July 23 is Templario, Flip Gordon, Valiente, Esfinge, Rugido, Stuka Jr, Averno and Zandokan Jr.