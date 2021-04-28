CMLL issued a statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that their partnership with Ring of Honor has come to an end.

The two promotions have been collaborating for quite some time, including the Global Wars Espectacular’ events, and Matt Taven winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship. Many of ROH’s current crop of talent were former CMLL regulars, including world champion RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Bandido.

ROH and CMLL do both still have separate working relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling at this time. See their announcement below.