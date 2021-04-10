CMLL issued the following press release on their company Twitter account announcing that they have parted ways with top lucha-libre superstar Bandido, and wish the current PWG champion well on his next ventures.

📝 Comunicado Oficial: El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informa que de común acuerdo y por así convenir a los intereses de ambas partes, El Bandido deja de pertenecer al elenco de esta organización a partir del día de hoy. EL CMLL le desea lo mejor en su futuro. pic.twitter.com/rfKTo7pqEY — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 9, 2021

Bandido has been working steadily with Ring of Honor since 2018, and even recently re-signed to remain with the promotion going forward. He is a former ROH six-man tag team champion and is regularly featured on weekly programming.