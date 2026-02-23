CMLL has cancelled an upcoming show.

The reason?

The death of an infamous drug cartel leader.

The Mexican-based pro wrestling promotion, which has ties to AEW, which it has co-promoted shows with, issued the following statement regarding the news:

In light of the events of the last few hours in our country, and following the recommendations of the security authorities, we have made the decision to suspend our show on Tuesday, February 24, at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, prioritizing at all times the protection of the best fans in the world.

The decision reflects our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for the audience, the talent, and all personnel involved in the operation of the event.

We sincerely appreciate the understanding, support, and trust of our fans. We will continue to provide updates through our official channels.