CMLL issues a statement regarding its new partnership with AEW.

The lucha-libre promotion thanks AEW and its president Tony Khan for giving CMLL stars the opportunity to showcase themselves and the CMLL name on a national stage. It is added that the alliance will greatly benefit both companies moving forward.

This comes one day before one of CMLL’s biggest stars, Misitco, will battle Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage. The match was taped following last night’s AEW Dynamite and received rave reviews from those who attended the show live. You can check out the spoilers here.

