CMLL has announced the 18 wrestlers who'll compete for three places opposite Guerrero Maya Jr. in this year's Rey del Inframundo final. As Superluchas reports, the defending winner has an automatic place in the four-way match at Arena México on October 30.

The Arena Puebla qualifier on October 26 will feature Xelhua, Rayo Metálico, Stigma, Rey Apocalipsis, Arkalis and Kheops. Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara follows on October 27 with Adrenalina, Ráfaga Jr., Fantástico, Arlequín, Bestia Negra and Black Boy.

Arena México will hold the other qualifier on October 27, with Villano III Jr., Yutani, Barboza, Rugido, Calavera Jr. I and El Coyote competing. One wrestler from each arena will advance to the final, giving Guerrero Maya Jr. three opponents in his bid to retain the crown.