CMLL and Stardom have hooked up for a new business relationship.

During this week’s edition of CMLL Informa (see below), the historic Mexican promotion officially announced a new partnership with Japan’s premier women’s wrestling organization, Stardom.

The announcement was made by CMLL President Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí alongside Stardom President Taro Okada. Also appearing was Lady’s Ring magazine’s Kounosuke Izui, who played a key role in facilitating the partnership between the two companies.

As part of the agreement, CMLL and Stardom will exchange talent in an effort to mutually elevate both promotions and further the growth of women’s wrestling around the world.

“This partnership was made possible through the efforts of LADYSRING’s Kounosuke Izui, who has long served as a bridge between CMLL and the Japanese women’s professional wrestling world,” Stardom stated.

“In addition, Stardom’s sister organization, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, also has a partnership with CMLL, and Stardom’s entry into the organization will further expand their ties.”

The new alliance builds on CMLL’s already strong international network, which includes official working relationships with AEW, NJPW, MLW, and now Stardom.

The timing of the partnership announcement comes just ahead of CMLL’s annual Women’s International Grand Prix, taking place this Friday at Arena México. The event will feature competitors from multiple partner promotions, including Stardom’s Hazuki and Koguma, AEW/ROH’s Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Thekla, and Diamante, MLW’s Shoko Nakajima, and RevPro’s Kanji.