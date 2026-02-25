Another major WrestleMania weekend attraction is officially headed to Las Vegas.

A new multi-promotional event has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend, as Palms Casino Resort teams up with Paragon Talent Group to present Slam Fest.

The four-day event is scheduled to run from Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18, adding even more wrestling action to an already packed week in Las Vegas.

Paragon Talent Group is led by Dean Muhtadi, who WWE fans will remember as Mojo Rawley during his time with the company.

The in-ring portion of Slam Fest will take place inside The Pearl Theater at the Palms. Two full days of wrestling shows are set for Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17.

Several notable promotions are slated to participate, including Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, House of Glory, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Featured below is the official press release with all of the details.