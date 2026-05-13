CMLL talent helped the NFL unveil part of its international schedule for the upcoming 2026 season.

As part of the league’s international games announcement on Tuesday, it was officially confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on November 22 for a Sunday Night Football showdown.

The game will take place at Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, as the NFL continues its return to the Mexican market.

To help make the announcement, the NFL partnered with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, featuring CMLL stars Máscara Dorada and Soberano Jr. in a promotional video representing the two teams.

“Whether you’re a rudo or tecnico, the showdown awaiting us on November 22 at Estadio Banorte will be unforgettable!,” NFL Mexico wrote. “Are you Team Vikings or Team Niners?”

The crossover continues a massive run of momentum for CMLL, which enjoyed one of the strongest business years in company history throughout 2025.

The legendary lucha libre promotion was voted Promotion of the Year in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards and has continued expanding its mainstream reach through multiple crossover projects.

One of those collaborations included a partnership with The Pokémon Company for a themed event last year. More recently, members of the K-pop supergroup BTS were also in attendance at a CMLL event.

Meanwhile, lucha-inspired masks for all NFL teams are currently being sold as part of the league’s licensing partnership with All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan.