Several stars from Mexico’s CMLL promotion are heading to Massachusetts for an upcoming AEW/ROH event.

AEW will host a live episode of Collision on Saturday, April 12 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The show will also include matches taped for future episodes of Ring of Honor on HonorClub. Two bouts featuring CMLL talent have already been announced.

In trios action, Atlantis Jr., Esfinge, and Fuego will team up to face Bárbaro Cavernario, Zandokan Jr., and Euforia. Additionally, La Catalina is set to go one-on-one with Taya Valkyrie in a featured singles match.

Valkyrie recently returned to CMLL, making her debut last month by teaming with Lady Frost to capture the vacant CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship. The titles had been without holders since October, when Lluvia and Tessa Blanchard relinquished them following Blanchard’s return to TNA Wrestling. Valkyrie and Frost’s reign was brief, as they dropped the belts to La Jarochita and Lluvia—competing as Las Chicas Indomables—on March 21.

Valkyrie is no stranger to lucha libre, having been a major name in AAA from 2012 to 2021, where she won the Reina de Reinas Championship on four occasions.