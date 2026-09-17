CMLL has announced a special “Tarde Mexicana” card for September 16 at Arena México, featuring a Mexican National Women’s Championship match and an international three-way bout.

Thunder Rosa will defend the Mexican National Women’s Championship against Dark Silueta. The match gives Rosa a title defense two days before CMLL’s sold-out 93rd Anniversary event.

Zack Sabre Jr. will face Blue Panther and Xelhua in a triangular classic wrestling match. Sabre is also scheduled to challenge Hechicero for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with Claudio Castagnoli on September 18. WrestlingHeadlines has the full championship match announcement.

The September 16 main event pits Místico and Templario against Soberano Jr. and Zandokan Jr.

A separate six-man tag team match will see Neón, Titán and Angel de Oro face Rocky Romero, Yutani and Bad Dude Tito.

The women’s Copa Independencia tournament field includes Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia, Garra Negra, Zeuxis, Starlight Kid, Maika, Mei Seira and Ema Maishima.

The card opens with Las Gemas Metálicas – Brillante Jr., Oro Jr. and Diamond – facing Los Forajidos members Pólvora, El Coyote and Vaquero Jr.

Tarde Mexicana begins at 5 p.m. local time at Arena México. CMLL notes that the lineup remains subject to late changes.

Source: CMLL’s official event listing.