CMLL returns tonight with a special event featuring multiple AEW and ROH competitors.

Scheduled for 10:30pm EST. on CMLL’s YouTube channel for paid members only is tonight’s CMLL vs. AEW & ROH special event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show:

* Neón vs. Hologram

* Persephone vs. Red Velvet

* Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander

* CMLL Tag Team Titles: Hermanos Chavez (c) vs. CRU

* Guerreros Laguneros & Infernales vs. Don Callis Family

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Máscara Dorada