CMLL returns tonight with a special event featuring multiple AEW and ROH competitors.
Scheduled for 10:30pm EST. on CMLL’s YouTube channel for paid members only is tonight’s CMLL vs. AEW & ROH special event.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show:
* Neón vs. Hologram
* Persephone vs. Red Velvet
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander
* CMLL Tag Team Titles: Hermanos Chavez (c) vs. CRU
* Guerreros Laguneros & Infernales vs. Don Callis Family
* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Máscara Dorada