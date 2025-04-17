CMLL has announced that the June 17th event will be a special CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show.
Additionally, FantasticaMania on June 20th will now include talent from CMLL, NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro, and NJPW Strong.
The June 20th lineup will feature a six-man tag team match with Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi taking on Templario, TJP, and Francesco Akira.
#CMLLInforma || ¡Templario revela a sus aliados! TJP y Francesco Akira completarán al United Empire en su guerra contra Los Ingobernables de Japón
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/bcTWo1kJ3k
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 17, 2025
CMLL announces a special CMLL vs AEW/ROH show on 06/17 Tuesday before Dynamite, and the 06/20 FantasticaMania show will now include wrestlers from NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro and NJPW Strong. pic.twitter.com/XN7kfrP1pr
— luchablog (@luchablog) April 17, 2025