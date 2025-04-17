CMLL has announced that the June 17th event will be a special CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show.

Additionally, FantasticaMania on June 20th will now include talent from CMLL, NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro, and NJPW Strong.

The June 20th lineup will feature a six-man tag team match with Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi taking on Templario, TJP, and Francesco Akira.

#CMLLInforma || ¡Templario revela a sus aliados! TJP y Francesco Akira completarán al United Empire en su guerra contra Los Ingobernables de Japón 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/bcTWo1kJ3k — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 17, 2025