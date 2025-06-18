The CMLL vs. AEW x ROH special event took place at legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Featured below are complete results.

Persephone vs. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet in a non-title match

Ring of Honor Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet kicks off the show against CMLL’s Persephone. Velvet is giving up a good bit of size to Persephone, but Persephone chose to start the match with mat work and hair pulling that got the referee’s attention. Velvet came back with a big headscissors, but Persephone got her by the waist and tossed her down. Velvet came back with a leg lariat and set Persephone up for the ten punches, but Persephone slipped under and shoved Velvet’s legs out from under her to send her crumbling to the mat. Persephone held control until Velvet hit a drop toe hold that sent Persephone into the ropes. Persephone bailed to the outside, but Velvet followed her to the floor with a big dive.

Velvet hit a wheelbarrow facebuster for a nearfall. Persephone came back with a big powerslam for a nearfall. Velvet kicked Persephone’s knee out and hit a spin kick for a nearfall. Velvet choked Persephone out in the corner before taunting the fans, so I believe she’s the heel. I know she’s a heel on ROH TV, but I’d bet about 95% of Arena Mexico wouldn’t know. Persephone hit a shotgun dropkick, then locked Velvet up in a spider flash pin for a nearfall. Persephone went for a Splash Mountain, but Velvet rolled through for a nearfall. Velvet went for another headscissors, but Persephone caught her with a powerbomb to get the win.

Winner: Persephone

CMLL Tag Team Champions Los Hermanos Chavez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) defend against CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)

Cru played coy to start before Rush got in to start against Roja. We quickly got a standoff before their partners tagged in, with Andretti getting sent flying with a headscissors. Oro went for a dive, but got cut off by Rush, who himself got cut off by Roja. Roja went for a dive, but CRU dodged him and laid him out with a double suplex into the apron, which didn’t look fun. Cru used their speed to double team Oro. Roja got beaten down 2-on-1 but eventually made the tag out to Oro. The champs fired up and hit a pair of dives to the floor for a big pop. Rojo shot up Andretti into a boot from Oro. The champs took Rush up-and-over with a tag team Burning Hammer-style move for a nearfall that Andretti broke up.

Andretti and Rush sent the champs to the apron and knocked them down with handsprings before hitting dives of their own. Rush hit Rush Hour on Oro, and then helped Andretti hit a big neckbreaker for a nearfall that Roja broke up. Oro sent Andretti up with a catapult, then locked both Cru members in tandem submissions. Oro sent Rush into Andretti before hitting a dropkick that caused Andretti to DDT Rush for a big double nearfall. All four men ended up on opposite posts, and Hermanos Chavez hit two big moves off the top rope for the win and a successful defense of the titles.

Winners: Los Hermanos Chavez retain the CMLL Tag Team titles

Hologram (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Neon

The two tested each other’s speed to start, coming to a quick stalemate. Neon baited Hologram in with a handshake before kicking off another sequence, with Hologram pulling off his evasion in the corner before Neon caught him with a headscissors and followed him to the floor with a big tope con hilo. Hologram came back with a kick on the apron before hitting a high cross. Hologram sidestepped Neon before hitting his missile dive to the floor. Back in the ring, neither man could keep each other down for a pin attempt, leading Neon to drop Hologram with a sliding boot for a nearfall.

Both men had the same idea, sliding into each other before Hologram hit a wacky facebuster for a nearfall. Neon went up-and-over Hologram, eventually getting him in a crucifix for a nearfall. Hologram went up the ropes before Neon dropkicked him down. Neon went for his spectacular double jump moonsault from the ramp to the floor, but Hologram slid in the ring and caught him with a powerbomb for a nearfall. Neon came back, dropping Hologram and hitting a vaulting stomp over the ropes for a nearfall. Hologram ducked a corner charge and baited Neon to the floor, where he hit a Spanish Fly. Hologram hit a 450 splash, but Neon grabbed the ropes. Hologram set up the Portal Bomb, but Neon fought out and hit a hurricanrana off the apron to the floor.

Neon hit the aforementioned spectacular double jump moonsault from the ramp to the floor, then hit a moonsault in the ring for a big nearfall. Neon set Hologram onto the ropes, and after a jostle for positioning, Hologram hit a reverse Spanish Fly for a nearfall. The two traded chops and kicks until they both went down. Neon got up first and set up a step-up moonsault, but Hologram got up and booted Neon in the head on the way down. Hologram hit the Portal Bomb to get the AEW/ROH contingent their first win. The two men shook hands to end things on a positive note.

Winner: Hologram

Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander

Atlantis caught Alexander with a quick headscissors to start before vaulting him up into a knee strike. Atlantis sent Alexander to the floor and set up a dive before Alexander cut him off. Alexander took Atlantis down with an arm takeover for a nearfall as he took in the crows. He kept going after Atlantis’ mask and toe tapping him, getting Atlantis to fire up with chops before cutting him down with a kitchen sink knee. Atlantis took Alexander down with a Slingblade and a headscissors to the floor. Atlantis followed Alexander to the floor with a dive. Alexander ducked a top-rope attack and caught a headscissors before dropping Atlantis over his knee.

Alexander went for the C4 Spike, but Atlantis flipped it into a sunset flip for a nearfall. Alexander vaulted Atlantis to the ramp, where Atlantis booted Alexander in the face and hit a running high cross over the ropes for a nearfall. Alexander cut off Atlantis on the top rope and locked on an Ankle Lock on the top rope. Alexander followed with a big German suplex. Alexander had Atlantis in Tombstone position, but Atlantis reversed it into the Bastard Driver for a nearfall. The two men traded forearms, with the crowd interestingly behind Alexander even though he was playing full heel here. Alexander stomped on Atlantis’ ankle in the corner before locking on the Ankle Lock and dragging Atlantis to the center of the ring. Atlantis fought out and hit a powerslam to a mixed reaction.

Both men ended up on the top rope before Atlantis kicked Alexander down and hit a frog splash. Alexander kicked out and immediately locked on the Ankle Lock, but Atlantis bridged back and pinned Alexander for the win as the boo birds were out.

Winner: Atlantis Jr.

Averno, Euforia, Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Hechicero & Rocky Romero)

The Callis Family came out separately, with Romero getting the last entrance as he’s one of CMLL’s biggest heels at the moment. Hechicero was meant to team with Averno & Guerrero, but he turned on them to team with his real family. Euforia and Hechicero got into it as the bell rang before the teams had cleared out. The Infantry were in the crowd, raising the roof for Ultimo Guerrero. Chris Hero was beside them, enjoying the show from his seat.

Fletcher & Ultimo kicked things off, with Ultimo almost catching Fletcher in La Tapatilla. Fletcher caught Ultimo with some chops and mocked Ultimo’s raising of the roof, but you can’t mock Ultimo Guerrero in Arena Mexico and get away with it. Ultimo spun Fletcher around and chopped him before raising the roof and tagging in Averno. Romero tagged in for the rudos and got Averno in the Callis corner for his partners to stomp out as the referee was concerned with the tecnicos. Averno flipped the script and got Romero in his corner to get booted as this referee has gotten spun six ways to Sunday. The Callis Family dragged Averno to the floor as the match broke down.

Hechicero and Ultimo were in the ring as brawling happened on the floor. The crowd chanted for Hechicero, trying to get him to see the light. And because Hechicero’s awesome. The heels quadruple-teamed Ultimo before posing to boos. Averno got dragged in, with Hechicero hitting the first hair-mare I’ve seen since like, 2010. Boots in the corner led to a double stomp assisted Bastard Driver for a nearfall that Euforia broke up. He too got his ass kicked, with Romero hitting his Forever clotheslines. Gran Guerrero had enough and went after Hechicero’s mask, but the rudos took him down and teased his mask. Gran tried swinging at all four rudos, but they quickly took him down before Romero dropkicked him to the floor. They went for the same combination on Ultimo, but Averno & Euforia dragged Romero to the floor.

The tecnicos got some offense going and sent all four rudos to the floor as the crowd went crazy for Ultimo. Averno & Euforia double-teamed Romero, then Gran Guerrero launched his massive body onto Fletcher for a nearfall. Gran & Takeshita traded shots before Takeshita hit his home run forearm to take him down. Ultimo took down Takeshita, dropping him with a top rope facebuster. We got to the fireworks factory as we got everyone hitting a big move. Hechicero locked Averno up in a wild spinning pinfall before the tecnicos took him down, leading to Euforia hitting a big splash off the ropes for a nearfall. They did the big “everyone joins the suplex” spot, with the Callis Family winning and hitting big dives afterward. Romero and Gran Guerrero were left in the ring, and Romero took too long to showboat, allowing Gran to hit a big Attitude Adjustment off the top rope for the win.

Winners: Averno, Euforia, Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero

ROH World Champion Bandido defends against Mascara Dorada

This is Bandido’s second defense of his second reign as ROH World Champion.

These two tested each other’s speed, with Dorada winning the exchange. Bandido tried using some power and got Dorada in position for the 21-Plex, but Dorada fought it off before Bandido pointed his finger guns at him to show that he had Dorada in trouble. Dorada was almost in more trouble as Bandido sent him to the floor, but Dorada came back with a shotgun dropkick and a spiral dive to the champion on the floor. Dorada hit a 450 Splash in the ring for a nearfall. A headscissors sent Bandido to the apron, but Bandido slid in and hit a pop-up cutter. Dorada slid to the floor, but Bandido hit a wild Fosbury Flop to the floor before posing with the crowd.

Bandido followed up with a simply preposterous one-armed superplex for a nearfall. You could see Dorada helping him, but the idea was very cool. They traded lariats in the corner before Dorada caught Bandido with a kick. Dorada tried to outsmart Bandido by sliding to the floor, but Bandido simply dove over the post onto Dorada before hitting a Frog Splash in the ring for a nearfall. Dorada came right back, standing on Bandido’s shoulders before dropping down into a headscissors for a nearfall.

The crowd was fired up as champion and challenger traded chops that turned to slaps. They went to the apron to continue their strike battle, eventually booting each other to the floor. They got back in the ring before Dorada sent Bandido to the ramp and hit a wild spinning headscissors. Dorada sent Bandido flying with a suplex on the ramp before going up the Arena Mexico stairs and hitting a dive off of the 7- or 8-foot-tall video board.

Dorada hit a sick Fosbury Flop splash from the ramp to the ring for a nearfall as this crowd was losing their minds. Bandido rolled through a sunset flip to catch Dorada in a pinning predicament. Dorada sat himself up as Bandido kept headbutting him in the chest, but Bandido herked him over his head and dropped him with a Bastard Driver for a nearfall.

Bandido went for the fall away superplex on the ropes, but Dorada got away. He hopped on top of Bandido’s shoulders as Bandido was on the top rope, then dropped down into a hurricanrana. Dorada followed up with a Shooting Star Press for a nearfall as the crowd chanted Esto Es Lucha. Bandido caught a charging Dorada with an X-Plex before hitting the 21-Plex for a huge nearfall that I completely bought as the finish.

Dorada booted a charging Bandido and went to the top rope, but Bandido cut him off. He got to the top rope and took Dorada down with the fallaway superplex, then hit a second 21-Plex to win the match and retain his title in a spectacular main event. After the match, Dorada shook Bandido’s hand and wrapped the ROH World Title around his waist in a show of respect. Dorada and the referee raised Bandido’s hand as streamers shot off over the ring.

Winner: ROH World Champion Bandido

(H/T to Suit Williams and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)