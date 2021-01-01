CMLL’s Mistico issued a statement on his Instagram revealing that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The lucha-libre star admits that he is quite scared due to the damage the virus has done worldwide before breaking down the symptoms he is currently dealing with.

There wasn’t a worse way that I could say bye to the year other than testing positive for COVID-19. Hopefully, these discomforts end soon. God bless you all and take care of yourselves. My friends, this is crazy. Bags under my eyes, headaches, my bones hurt, chills, weight loss. And I want to say to all of my friends, who are checking up on me that I am well. And to my family, I love you for supporting me always. But I will say that I am scared knowing that this virus that has killed many people is now in my body. But I am a fighter and it will not defeat me. It will be one more challenge in my life. A fight vs COVID-19.

Check out Mistico’s full statement below. (Special thanks to Iridian Fierro of WrestFriends for the translation)