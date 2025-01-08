– Netflix UK & Ireland’s X feed released a special digital video feature that includes various WWE Superstars faces being merged with characters from Netflix shows, such as Stranger Things and Squid Game.

– Per their new multi-year deal with WWE, Topps continues to release new exclusive content. On Tuesday, the official Topps feed on X announced that they acquired John Cena’s event-worn sock from his WWE Raw on Netflix debut. The patch, reading “Last Time,” commemorates the beginning of “The Last Time Is Now” WWE Farewell Tour for John Cena, and will be featured in a 1/1 trading card.

– Scott Jennings covered Hulk Hogan getting unmercifully booed by the record crowd inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. during his segment on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut show on January 6. The topic was included as part of Scott’s News Night Cap segment on CNN News Night.