Jonathan Coachman believes enjoyment and legacy can matter more than another payday to wealthy sports promoters. He made that point while discussing Dana White’s involvement in boxing and drawing on his experience working around Vince McMahon. Coachman has also worked on boxing broadcasts since his WWE tenure.

On the original Coach & Company video, the conversation turned to why White might want to be involved in a major heavyweight fight. Coachman offered an opinion about motivation, rather than claiming knowledge of White’s private thinking.

“I think it’s fun at the end of the day. I have worked around or for really, really wealthy men in my career, Vince McMahon being the wealthiest. And I think when you have that much money … sometimes money stops being a driving factor, and having fun, being involved, legacy. And I think for Dana, this is fun. I really do.”

Coachman connected that view to his own work, saying the mood of a show can be apparent to its audience. He argued that a successful project can remain appealing for reasons beyond its potential revenue.