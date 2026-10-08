Jonathan Coachman says he dated television journalist Harris Faulkner for much of a year before he began his first broadcasting job. The former WWE announcer shared the personal recollection while discussing an unusual modeling job he took after college.

During Coach & Bro, Coachman said he appeared in a “Boyfriend in a Box” novelty product near Kansas City. He recalled that a Fox anchor came to cover the project and later invited him to an event.

“I just got out of college. I’m 21 years old and I was in the Kansas City area. I modeled for this thing called Boyfriend in a Box. … This anchor from Fox comes down to do a story. I get a call about a week later: ‘Hey, Jonathan, I have this big event to go to for Fox … and would you be my date?’ So she asked me out.”

Coachman said the invitation led to a relationship. He identified Faulkner by name later in the conversation and said a move for work brought their time together to an end.

“I went, it turned into a relationship and we dated for the better part of a year. … If you guys watch the show on Fox called Outnumbered, Harris Faulkner is who I dated. … We dated for a year. Then I got my first job in Wichita. Had to move three hours away. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

The account is Coachman’s recollection from the original Coach & Bro episode. Faulkner did not comment in that conversation.