Jonathan Coachman believes LA Knight should defeat Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Coachman argued that Knight’s weekly presence would give WWE more from the title, while Reigns would remain a major attraction without it. Wrestling Headlines previously reported that a possible Knight title win had been discussed.

Coachman discussed the Money in the Bank match with his co-host on the original The 2 Count video. After the co-host said Knight needed the win, Coachman said WWE should consider what a different result would make possible.

“I hope you’re not wrong for a lot of different reasons. I want creative to get out of this box of, well, he can’t beat him or she can’t beat her, and start to think about the possibilities if they do go in another direction. Roman Reigns does not need to be protected anymore. … If you think about LA Knight winning and the fact that he shows up every single week … he’s going to be there every day. He’s going to do every interview. He’s going to do everything the company asks him. To me, this is a no-brainer, which is why they won’t do it.”

Coachman added that Reigns’ drawing power would survive a title change. He questioned whether WWE needed its top star at the center of weekly storylines when Reigns appears less often.