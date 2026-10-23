Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo questioned two choices in WWE’s Paige and Nikki Bella match: the callbacks to John Cena and Paige using the ropes to win. On Coach and Bro, they also argued that WWE needs to develop more stars as established names pursue work outside wrestling.

Coachman said the Cena references distracted him from the match’s current rivalry. WrestlingHeadlines has separately reported Bella’s account of how Cena chants entered the storyline.

“So, you’re putting Nikki Bella and Paige into a rivalry. The sister is hurt. Who’s the sister? Brie. And in the match, they do an AA and the announcers say clearly that’s disrespecting Nikki, cuz she dated John Cena. And then Nikki does an STFU, which is also one of John Cena’s moves. Vince, as a creative, if you’re doing that, why are we doing storylines that to me completely disrespects John Cena at this point? And the new people probably don’t even know what they’re watching.”

Russo focused on the finish, saying the result reversed the roles he expected from a babyface and a heel. Coachman noted Paige’s foot on the ropes before Russo explained his objection.

“It’s supposed to be the complete opposite. The heel is supposed to cheat the babyface and then get out. It was the complete opposite of what wrestling psychology is supposed to be.”

Later in the same recording, Russo turned to the question of who carries WWE programming when prominent wrestlers take outside opportunities. Cody Rhodes has spoken about his interest in acting, but Russo’s concern was whether WWE is preparing successors.

“As this continues to happen, they need to be replaced with stars. And that’s what they’re not doing. They’re not creating stars. Are you going to tell me Sami Zayn is Roman Reigns’s replacement? Is that what you’re gonna sit here and tell me?”

Coachman agreed that building the next group matters to the company’s long-term television business. He framed the issue as a question about how WWE will present its regular roster when its biggest names are away.

“This is why it’s so important because, Vince, in five or six years, if this continues the way that it’s going, then how much do you think Netflix or anybody else is going to pay for this show if you have a bunch of midcarders as the ones you didn’t grow? You allowed your stars to leave, and now you’re asking somebody for $5 billion again.”

Sources: Coach and Bro clips on Paige and Nikki Bella and WWE’s next group of stars, both drawn from the same October 19 recording.