Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo see different benefits in the working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling. Coachman wants to see more direct help for TNA on WWE television, while Russo believes the association with WWE may already be valuable to the promotion.

The two discussed the partnership on the September 21 episode of Coach and Bro after Coachman brought up Nic Nemeth’s wish for more WWE and TNA crossover. Russo praised Nemeth before explaining why he disagreed with the idea that TNA was getting little from the arrangement.

“At the end of the day, they’re getting the WWE rub. I mean, it’s that simple. WWE, let’s just say here in the United States, is pro wrestling. And I would have to believe, and I don’t know, again, Coach, I don’t know this for a fact, maybe somebody can tell us this, I would have to believe part of that AMC deal was because of a WWE rub. Now, if that helped them get that AMC deal, that’s going to be the most important thing. Not whether or not TNA wrestlers go over NXT. If you got a deal because their name helped, that’s going to be the most valuable thing.”

Russo was clear that he did not know whether WWE’s involvement influenced TNA’s deal with AMC. Coachman acknowledged the possible value of that exposure but said he was looking for a more visible exchange between the companies.

“I agree with that. I will say, as I push back on it, if I’m looking at it from the rub standpoint and what have I seen since January, which was when they announced AMC, and I say, ‘What has WWE done to help them in any way outside of maybe perceived rub?’ Vince, I couldn’t come up with one thing. Not one thing. And when you look at it and say, ‘Okay, there was a TNA guy on Raw or he was in a pretape or he was whatever,’ but a partnership is supposed to be that, a partnership. We are a partnership. At no point do I go, ‘Well, I gave Vince the rub and he doesn’t do anything for me.’ No, we do stuff for each other. And when I look at it like that, I don’t think so.”

The discussion then turned to how the promotions might coordinate appearances and other benefits. Russo suggested a liaison on WWE’s side, framing it as a question rather than claiming to know how the arrangement is managed.

“Well, then you got to ask the question, is there a liaison or is this just falling through the cracks? Because if it’s going to be a partnership, there probably should be a TNA liaison in WWE. And if there isn’t, Coach, listen, I think this is your next story.”

Coachman also questioned the balance of the partnership later in the episode, saying he thought WWE wanted influence over a third wrestling brand. He presented that as his interpretation, and neither host offered inside information about the companies’ agreement.

Source: Coach and Bro, September 21, 2026.