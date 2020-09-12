AEW superstars Cody and Brandi Rhodes both took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate their seven-year anniversary together.

The American Nightmare writes, “Happy Anniversary – 7 YEARS! My best friend, my love, my life. Thank you for blessing my life and inspiring me everyday to be the best person I can be.”

Brandi shares her own post that includes a picture of her and Cody on their first date. She writes, “Remember this? One of our very first dates…and now we celebrate 7 years of marriage today! I love you more through each twist and turn. We are so fortunate to live out our dreams together. As long as I’ve got you…the world is my oyster. Happy Anniversary @CodyRhodes.”

