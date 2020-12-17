Cody and Brandi Rhodes are expecting a baby.

The power couple of AEW revealed their news on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT right before The American Nightmare’s matchup with Angelico, sharing a video of Brandi giving Cody an early Christmas present.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

President Tony Khan would later write on Twitter, “Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby!”

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the Nightmare Family, especially Cody and Brandi.