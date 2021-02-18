The Nightmare family is adding a baby girl.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes held a gender reveal party on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, where Brandi addressed the camera stating that she didn’t want to tell Cody privately because she knew he would spoil it. The happy couple celebrated the announcement with a warm embrace prior to Cody going to the commentary table.

Check out the segment below.

