Congratulations are in order for a well-known pro wrestling couple.

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, former WWE broadcast team member Brandi Rhodes, surfaced on social media today to announce some exciting personal news.

Although wrestling has more than one royal family, the one that sits atop the throne in WWE these days, the Rhodes family, continues to grow in size.

Brandi and Cody announced to the world today the birth of their second child together, a daughter that they named Leilani Ella Runnels.

“Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels,” Brandi wrote via X. “We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️.”

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com wish the Rhodes family the best as they continue to build their family and lives together.