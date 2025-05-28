The second season of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast kicked off with a special guest appearance from his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

During the episode, the couple touched on the public narratives that emerged following their departure from All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Cody remarked that they were portrayed in a “very Dark Knight-esque” manner, something Brandi seemed to embrace.

“We’re not gonna get too far into it,” Cody said. “But when we left the alternative promotion, we were also slightly rewritten… were portrayed very Dark Knight-esque.”

Brandi chimed in with a touch of humor, saying, “No. Believe it all for me. Let the darkness in. Just enhances my beauty. I’m like the wicked stepmother or something.”