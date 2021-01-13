During his interview with LOVE Wrestling, Cody Deaner spoke on how important it has been for him to maintain a positive outlook on life. Here’s what he had to say:

I would say the thing that has saved my life that way is my family. I have a wonderful, beautiful wife, and I have four amazing kids. So for me, being on the road for 19 days was awesome, because like I said, I’m a road warrior. But then, all of a sudden, I’m just taken off the road, and I’m just at home. I have that time, I’m like, ‘okay, I can either focus on panicking right now and like jumping on my computer every day and trying to make things happen that just can’t happen. Or, I can just, you know what, I’m shutting ‘er down, and I’m just gonna play with my kids.’ I was on the road a lot, man, and now I focus on my kids. I’m present more, and whenever things kind of get tough, whether whatever industry it’s in, and people get negative, I just, I refuse to focus on that. I mean, there’s things that are more important than wrestling. Wrestling, I love. I’ve loved it since I was five years old. But, my family and my kids are just so much more important to me. So, I can have some political crappy thing happen to me in wrestling, but then I just take one look at my kids, and it, just that all just goes away. So it’s really focusing on those things, man, the things that really count.