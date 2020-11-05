AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes hosted a Full Gear media call today and discussed being able to use the “Cody Rhodes” name again. As noted at this link, WWE dropped their trademark this week and then Cody revealed at Dynamite that he can use the name now, as noted at this link.

Cody was asked about the name during today’s call and he said details are not important but there are no hard feelings on either side. He also noted that he’s thankful to everyone involved in making the name rights happen. Cody said he likely will not use the name as a wrestler, but he’s looking forward to using it in third party ventures such as acting in movies and TV, and other appearances.

Cody commented on how everyone in pro wrestling knows the story of Cody Rhodes, so he doesn’t need to use it. He said he enjoys being “The American Nightmare Cody” and also likes the way Justin Roberts announces him now.

Cody later reiterated that he will not use the name to challenge for the AEW World Title, as a way to get around the stipulation from several months ago. He said he will respect the stipulation as he’s sensitive to nepotism, and didn’t like the way his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, was treated when accused of pushing himself in his career. He added that he doesn’t understand why The Young Bucks have made the same choice with their stipulation against AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear, and believes it’s a bad idea for them.

Stay tuned for more from Cody’s call.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.