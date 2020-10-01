Cody Rhodes has accepted TNT champion Brodie Lee’s challenge for a dog-collar match.

The American Nightmare addressed Lee’s challenge on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, where he discussed filming the “Go Big Show” on TBS along with Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson, but how he felt like he didn’t belong due to his embarrassing loss to Lee back in August.

Shortly afterwards Lee would come out and a massive brawl would ensue, which included Brandi Rhodes, Anna Jay, Nyla Rose, and The Dark Order. Lee and Rhodes would be separated by security as Jim Ross revealed on commentary that the match will headline next week’s show.

