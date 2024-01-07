Saturday’s WWE house show from Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, featured Cody Rhodes beating Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.

After the match, Rhodes noticed a fan holding a sign requesting him to be his best man at his wedding. Rhodes readily accepted the fan’s request.

Check it out below:

No lie… @CodyRhodes is the realest human being of all time!! A fan had a sign that asked him to be his best man. Cody agreed!! He’s gonna be a fan’s best man!!! Talk about making memories!!!#WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/mRCfJwInm9 — Cruzy Rivera (@AONCruzy) January 7, 2024

I can't believe @CodyRhodes just agreed to be the best man of someone he doesn't even know. What a good dude.#wwespokane. pic.twitter.com/uKDkpaC2UA — Chris Orndorff (@Gr8WhiteRabbit) January 7, 2024

