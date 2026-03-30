Cody Rhodes is aiming to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for fans willing to spend big during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

As previously announced, WWE and On Location offered a limited number of exclusive behind-the-scenes bus tour packages with the Undisputed WWE Champion, priced at $9,950 per person. The hefty price tag quickly became a hot topic online, but despite the buzz, and criticism, the experience ultimately sold out.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes addressed the fan reaction and didn’t shy away from acknowledging the steep cost. At the same time, he made it clear how much it means to him that fans are willing to invest in that kind of experience, and he’s determined to make it worthwhile.

“We did this tour last year very quietly. And it’s just a sweet On Location deal for the people that want a little bit of that extra moment. What I did last year was very fun, they got to see my WrestleMania gear in advance and we got to talk WrestleMania,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes went on to explain that he’s putting extra thought into this year’s tour, especially given the premium price point and the expectations that come with it.

“I’ve got a good plan for them this year, because like you said, that’s an absurd amount of money. And, gosh, thanks for — the fact that people are out there paying that, that makes me feel incredible. So I want them to definitely feel like they got a unique and cool experience and something intimate for us. Because when you get those moments with your fans where you can sit down across from them and actually get to know them — two of the guys that were on the bus tour last year are actually coming on my podcast. I wanted to bring a fan onto the podcast to see what that experience was like. We’ve stayed in touch. So I look forward to a whole new motley crew on the bus this year. And thank you for doing that.”

That personal touch clearly matters to “The American Nightmare.”

Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, which takes place next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Be sure to check out WrestlingHeadlines.com on April 18 and April 19 for full live results coverage of the two-night event.