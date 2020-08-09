Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry

As reported earlier, Kevin Reilly left TNT in what’s being described as a “gigantic story.” Reilly was a pivotal part in getting AEW signed to TNT in 2019. With the announcement of his departure, people speculated on what this could mean for AEW’s future.

A fan asked Cody Rhodes on Twitter if they should be worried about AEW’s status with TNT. Rhodes responded by telling fans not to worry due to how many viewers they’re still getting. Rhodes attributes their contract extension with TNT to the amount of viewers they’ve kept despite being opposed by NXT. He replied, “No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership!”