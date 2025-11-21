Cody Rhodes has addressed the backlash to his controversial past tweet.

“The American Nightmare” appeared as a guest on the Bertcast podcast with comedian Bert Kreischer for an interview, during which he spoke about the backlash to a tweet he posted that read, “January 6, Bring It,” after over 1,000 Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in protest of Donald Trump losing the 2020 U.S. Presidential election to Joe Biden.

According to Rhodes, he was unaware of what was going on in Washington, D.C., and that his tweet was one simply designed to promote the “Go-Big Show” that he starred in on TBS, which was scheduled to premiere a new season on January 6.

“So the Capitol riots were January 6th, right,” Rhodes said. “‘Go-Big Show’, we debuted the second season on January 6th, and it lives in infamy, especially because I’m … I try not to be on socials as much but I still can get pretty gotten-to about a moment here and there. But I put a GIF of me in-ring, going like this, ‘Come on!!’ And all I wrote was ‘January 6th,’ and it’s me doing that because not enough people watch ‘Go-Big Show.’ I can’t explain to them, no! No!”

Rhodes then went on to explain how this incident and others have fully convinced people that he is a Republican.

“It was a show that we were doing and it really checks the box because there’s a group of people that’s just insisting on, ‘That guy’s clearly a Republican. He’s had a Trump hat before, he has a neck tat. He’s from Georgia. He’s clearly [a Republican],” Rhodes said. “Whereas my family is super moderate, fairly a lifetime liberal family. We’ve been all over the map, sure. But, those people, there’s no way I’m convincing them. I mean, it’s the U.S. flag on the side of my neck. It would be a waste of my time to try and like, hey, well, I think a little differently than you’d perhaps perceive but okay… I’m very moderate, so that means I have no voice. Like, no voice.”

Also during the interview, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion explained his philosophy on content being the most important piece of the pro wrestling puzzle, noting that just selling tickets doesn’t mean anything if you’re not delivering when the show begins.

“I think that’s the biggest [misconception] in this whole game of ticket-selling is that it’s like a bad salesman,” Rhodes said. “When you’re just there to sell, and the content isn’t king, you only sell one time.”

Cody Rhodes would elaborate, citing a specific memory he has that relates to the point he is trying to make.

“I remember my time away from WWE, I remember thinking, these houses are great. D.C., 13,000 people. But what’s it gonna be next time,” Rhodes said. “‘Guys, we’re gonna come back. What’s it gonna be next time? There will be a drop, sure but, how much will we retain?’ And to me, I’d rather go down swinging on not trying to sell a ticket versus let me sell them an experience.”

Listen to the complete episode of the Bertcast podcast with Bert Kreischer’s new interview with Cody Rhodes via the media player embedded below.

(H/T to Andrew Thompson and Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)