Cody Rhodes isn’t shying away from the conversation about who currently serves as the face of WWE.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday (see video below), Rhodes was asked who he believes is the face of the company today. While acknowledging that the answer can vary depending on the fan, “The American Nightmare” ultimately had no problem putting himself at the top of the list.

Rhodes initially noted that WWE’s current roster is loaded with major stars, making the debate far less clear-cut than it may have been in previous eras.

“Whoever you deem the face of WWE is the face of WWE, and the beautiful thing now is the candidates are more than two, maybe even more than five.”

When Helwani pressed him for a personal answer, Rhodes confidently named himself.

“I’m gonna go ahead and say it on your show, as somebody who’s played darts with you before, I am the face of WWE.”

Rhodes also reflected on the unique circumstances that led him to his current position, pointing to both his family’s history and his own departure from WWE nearly a decade ago before eventually returning to become one of the company’s biggest stars.

“I know that there are times when it’s so ironic to me, particularly my family having fought against WWE with Jim Crockett Promotions, my own personal journey about leaving and coming back. There’s such an irony in even being WWE Champion for the better part of the last two years.”

Despite naming himself as WWE’s current standard-bearer, Rhodes made it clear that there are several other performers who could just as easily stake a claim to the distinction.

“I think you’re safe if you say Roman Reigns is. You’re safe if you say Rhea Ripley is. If you say CM Punk is, Liv Morgan, if you say those names, those seem to be safe names. WWE is in really great hands right now because the roster is so experienced and so connected with our audience.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match this weekend at WWE Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.