Cody Rhodes continues to make the media rounds to promote his title defense on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend in “Sin City.”

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, “The American Nightmare” spoke at length about the introduction of Pat McAfee into his storyline with Randy Orton leading up to WrestleMania 42.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On being the guy meant to handle Pat McAfee: “The thing that I’m most proud of, and maybe my dad would look at it and go, ‘He really did get the spot,’ was WrestleMania, I’m supposed to straight up wrestle against Roman Reigns. That happens, and magic comes out of it. We got The Final Boss. Magic. WrestleMania 41, Cena goes rogue, Travis Scott, Final Boss there again. A lot of unique elements, ancillary, outside, huge elements. Travis Scott is one of the greatest artists in the world and was a fan of the business. WrestleMania 42, walking in Allegiant Stadium as the champion, I’m looking at the billboard and Pat McAfee is on it next to Randy. That is not what I envisioned, but I definitely think I’m meant to be the one to handle it.”

On if he could push back when learning about the inclusion of McAfee: “That’s an interesting question. I’d say that’s an interesting question. I’ll just leave it. That’s a fair question. I didn’t know the boys were out there. Priest, I love that. That’s funny. He’s a good egg. I had a wrestler yesterday who whispered in my ear like it was the 1980s and we were getting into a fight, Royce Keys told me, ‘I got your back no matter what.’ I was in the middle of signing my weight belts. We’re good. It’s okay. Now, I know that, so that made me feel really good. The respect of your peers. You can’t beat that.”

On the McAfee situationbeing the most ‘ill-received thing’ in wrestling history: “This is the most ill-received thing in the history of wrestling. Gobbledy Gooker was one, Shockmaster was up there, but that was kind of funny. This is, the entire fandom, your fans, my fans, independent wrestling fans, casual fans, cinema fans, every single fan who has ever said ‘wrestling,’ has received this with, ‘Huh? What? Okay.’ Worst received thing in the history of wrestling. I want to say something on the bright side because I have to be an optimist. On the bright side is Pat McAfee is a huge star and one, if not the, face of ESPN. His College GameDay stuff is legendary. He’s a great athlete and he loves wrestling. He’s just trying to help our party. I respect him and that. On the other side of it, I’m in tune with the online audience, but it’s everybody in the audience. We all see it. I look at that and ask myself, kind of like when I was doing Stardust or given a bone on my way up, ‘How can we make this something?’ Why I’m not worried about it at all is because Randy Orton is the guy I’m wrestling. He is arguably the best he’s ever been. Before he turned on me, crowds were reacting to Randy in an insanely positive way because they were feeling the love. It was a respect thing. They saw John go. Randy is not going yet. He’s the hottest he’s ever been. Wrestler-wise, he might be the best he’s ever been. That, to me, I know bell-to-bell that we’re going to be just fine. Pat, where that fits in, I’m excited to stand at the plate. If you want that spot, that’s it. There are others who run from that. John Cena dealt with this for years and years. I’m dealing with it too.”

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 in a match where if Orton loses, Pat McAfee has vowed that WWE fans will never see or hear from him again.