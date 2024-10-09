WWE Bad Blood 2024 was an eventful evening in Atlanta, Georgia this past Saturday night.

During an interview this week with Manchester Evening News, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was asked about the events that he was involved in, including teaming with Roman Reigns, the return of The Rock, and the post-show parking lot attack he endured at the hands of Kevin Owens.

“I’d be foolish to try and tell you anything different because the entire video exists online and you can see every inch of it,” Rhodes said regarding the Owens parking lot attack. “I’ll try and keep my remarks short in terms of how I feel but I will tell you this. t’s a very passionate industry, everybody wants the north star of our business which is the WWE championship and the championship that I hold at this time. I don’t know if you’ll see this unfold on screens, on Smackdown, on Raw or when we come overseas.”

Rhodes continued, “Pro Wrestling and sports entertainment tends to like dive into that. Perhaps it does, or perhaps its dealt internally. I overall, I did feel very happy about my match at Bad Blood. I was happy for the city of Atlanta, that being the city that raised me. Everything happened and appeared and I was happy for Atlanta and the WWE because it feels like the road to Wrestlemania started early this year.”