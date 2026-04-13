Cody Rhodes has become synonymous with “Kingdom,” and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing anytime soon.

Since departing WWE in 2016, Rhodes adopted “Kingdom” by Downstait as the soundtrack to his “American Nightmare” persona, carrying it with him across the wrestling world. When he made his return to WWE in 2022, the now-iconic theme came with him, and has remained a key part of his presentation ever since.

Appearing on Matt & Shane’s Secret Podcast, Rhodes opened up about what makes a great wrestling theme and why “Kingdom” has worked so well for him.

“The trick with a wrestling song, all the greatest wrestling music, it doesn’t need to be a good song,” he said. “It needs to be a catchy song. I like “Kingdom” but the issue is, I hear it so much that, especially at the end of the night when I’m doing the rounds, just playing that one song, it gets you. I heard my daughter the other day, she doesn’t know the words, but she’s saying, ‘something, something, Paw Patrol.’”

A funny moment, but also a sign of just how ingrained the song has become.

Rhodes went on to explain that while the track may not fit traditional standards, it hits the key note that matters most in WWE.

Rhodes continued, “As long as you get to the Woah! It’s a pretty interesting song by WWE standards. I can say this, it can never change. Unless I was to go bad guy, then that song is out, I suppose, but I’m locked into it. We’re married together.”

For now, it seems “Kingdom” and The American Nightmare remain inseparable.

The song will accompany the Undisputed WWE Championship as he defends his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.