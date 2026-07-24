Cody Rhodes believes several high-profile athletes and Hollywood stars have what it takes to succeed in WWE.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his role as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie (see video below), Rhodes was asked which celebrities and athletes he could envision stepping into a WWE ring. After discussing his recent interview with Tom Brady on his podcast, Rhodes shared his thoughts on Erling Haaland, Tom Holland, Travis Kelce, and his Street Fighter co-star Jason Momoa.

When asked about Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Rhodes joked that the Norwegian star would fit right in alongside him.

“(Erling Haaland) A supreme athlete, and with the hair, we could do a cousin thing, cause in wrestling, we’re all, we’re related, so he could be my ‘cuz’,” teased Rhodes.

Rhodes had a much different response when it came to actor Tom Holland, saying he would rather keep the Spider-Man star away from the ring.

“That one, I’d say, let’s steer clear. This is why, he’s making all the movies that we enjoy. And my children like his movies, as well, so I don’t, wouldn’t want, we can’t hurt Tom (Holland). He’s a treasure.”

Discussing NFL star Travis Kelce, Rhodes pointed to Kelce’s existing WWE connection through his brother Jason, who appeared at WrestleMania 40, and suggested the siblings could make a natural tag team.

“Oh. I mean, but he’s already plugged in naturally. Not only that, because his brother. So they’d have to do a tag-team. The Kelce Brothers, I mean, premium athletes. So you don’t have to worry, tag-team action.”

As for Jason Momoa, Rhodes said the actor already gives off the vibe of a professional wrestler.

“Oh, yeah, also in Street Fighter. I feel, I kind of think he’s already a wrestler. Yeah, he’s got a real Bruiser Brody, Andre the Giant, just go town to town, have the match, cerveza after. The energy, Jason’s already a wrestler.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.