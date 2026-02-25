Cody Rhodes has noticed a change in the reactions he has received from WWE fans as of late.

Depending on where the company is at for a given show.

During an appearance on ESPN Unsportsmanlike on Wednesday morning to promote WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, “The American Nightmare” addressed this topic, admitting he is in a “funky spot.”

“I’m in a funky spot as a wrestler on the show now, where not every game is a home game anymore,” Rhodes said. “Started getting some, ‘Let’s go Cody, Cody sucks.’ Started just getting some ‘Cody sucks’ places.”

Regardless, Rhodes made it clear that he’s not thinking about a heel turn.

“No [I’m not hinting at a heel turn],” he continued. “I’m just telling you from a crowd perspective, there’s some games — we did one when I was in Germany not too long ago. Bobby Roode walked up to me backstage, he goes, ‘They just showed you on the screen, it’s going to be an away game.’ I thought, ‘All right.’ The energy is all that matters, so it’s not a thing. But there are places like Florida, and there’s places like Texas, that you still, it’s like, ‘Ahh, I still feel good.’ You know? Like, we’re cool. We’re cool still.”

Cody Rhodes competes in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match this Saturday at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

