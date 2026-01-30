Cody Rhodes continues to make the media rounds to promote this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

During an appearance on ESPN Get Up on Friday morning, “The American Nightmare” spoke about wanting to tie an iconic Royal Rumble record this weekend.

“I mean, Royal Rumble … it’s one of the big four that WWE puts on,” Rhodes began. “The fact that we’re doing it in Riyadh, we’ve got this stadium out here. I think you always want to be, as part of your generation, somebody that can affect change and someone that can actually move the industry in any direction. I found that out with my second Royal Rumble victory and leading into WrestleMania 40.”

Rhodes made it clear that he wants to tie the record held by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at the annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

“I’d love to find out if I have any influence and what would go down if I win it a third time,” he said. “And tie Stone Cold Steve Austin’s record here tomorrow night.”

The former Undisputed WWE Champion also spoke about potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this weekend.

“Of the ones who we know that are in it, because there’s going to be a myriad of surprises, we know who’s declared already,” Rhodes said. “I think you should look no further than the top of the heap at WWE. And that’s going to be somebody like a Brock Lesnar, somebody like a Roman Reigns, who has also both won Royal Rumbles prior.”

He continued, “I think I’d like to get Brock Lesnar if I could get anyone. I had his last match before he came back and wrestled John Cena. I thought we ended this thing. Apparently, we did not. But I’d like to be the one to throw that guy out.”

